King Mswati III To Officially Open Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

The Kingdom of Eswatini’s absolute monarch, King Mswati III, is set to officially open the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo on Friday.

King Mswati is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Tuesday for an official State visit, which begins on Thursday, where he is expected to hold talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Before starting his two-day State visit, he will attend the Transform Africa Summit (TAS), which begins on Wednesday.

Mswati will join Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia at the summit in Victoria Falls.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou confirmed Mswati’s visit to State media. He said:

King Mswati III will be in the country on April 25 and will begin his stay in Victoria Falls, where he will attend the Transform Africa Summit. The following day, April 26, he will join other Heads of State participating in the official opening of the summit, before he heads to Harare to begin the official State visit. The official State visit is scheduled to begin on April 27, where King Mswati will meet President Mnangagwa at State House. The two leaders will hold official talks before attending a State banquet in the evening of the same day. Zimbabwe is very happy and honoured to be hosting King Mswati III.

King Mswati III is one of the world’s last absolute monarchs, with complete control over the government and judiciary of Eswatini.

He has been criticised for restrictions on political freedoms and human rights.

