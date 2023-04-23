Mukuru Booth In Lower Gweru Robbed Of US$27 000, R66 000

Three suspected armed robbers blasted a Mukuru money transfer booth that was in a hardware shop at Maboleni Business Centre, Lower Gweru and stole more than US$27 000 plus over R66 000. Police confirmed the robbery incident which occurred on Saturday, 22 April via a post on their Twitter page. Reads the post: Police in […]

Three suspected armed robbers blasted a Mukuru money transfer booth that was in a hardware shop at Maboleni Business Centre, Lower Gweru and stole more than US$27 000 plus over R66 000.

Police confirmed the robbery incident which occurred on Saturday, 22 April via a post on their Twitter page. Reads the post:

Police in Gweru are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on 22/04/23 at Maboleni Business Centre, Lower Gweru. Three unknown suspects armed with unidentified weapons blasted a Mukuru money transfer booth which was located in a hardware shop, before going away with US$27 087.00 and ZAR 66 300.00. Police recovered one unused Megamite EMEX 70 at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

There has been a spike in robbery cases targeting Mukuru in the past few years.

In 2021, a Mukuru Money Transfer agency in Chegutu was robbed by four armed robbers who got away with US$17 609 and R3 500.

In another robbery incident in 2022, armed robbers raided a cash-in-transit vehicle at Mukuru Money Transfer Agency in Bulawayo before stealing US$100 000 and over R500 000.

More: Pindula News