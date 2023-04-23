Silobela Chief Orders Subjects To Mobilise Votes For ZANU PF

Chief Malisa of Silobela has ordered his subjects to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming general elections, saying he fought for the country’s liberation from colonial rule. Speaking during Independence Day celebrations held at Mutimutema Secondary School in Silobela, Chief Malisa Mnangagwa said Mnangagwa initiated several developmental projects in his area such as […]

Speaking during Independence Day celebrations held at Mutimutema Secondary School in Silobela, Chief Malisa Mnangagwa said Mnangagwa initiated several developmental projects in his area such as the construction of dams. NewZimbabwe.com quoted Chief Malisa as saying:

The President wants 6 million votes and we have to mobilise. If you leave from here, each person must go and mobilise at least 10 of his own people, for the President. The President wants us to give him a fresh mandate and we are going to give him that because he fought for the country and gave us land so that we will live peacefully and continue to develop.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe forbids traditional leaders from being members of any political party as this greatly compromises the discharge of their duties such as resolving disputes amongst people in their communities.

The Constitution clearly stipulates in Chapter 15 section 281 (2) that:

Traditional leaders must not–(a) be members of any political party or in any way participate in partisan politics; (b) act in a partisan manner; (c) further the interests of any political party or cause; or (d) violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of any person.

