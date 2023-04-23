Woman (19) In Court For Sexually Abusing Boy (12)

A 19-year-old woman from Chimanimani recently appeared before a magistrate for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy. The woman, who is from Masiyandaka Village under Chief Saurombe appeared before Chipinge regional magistrate, Noel Mupeiwa. She was facing aggravated indecent assault charges as defined in Section 66 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform […]

A 19-year-old woman from Chimanimani recently appeared before a magistrate for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.

The woman, who is from Masiyandaka Village under Chief Saurombe appeared before Chipinge regional magistrate, Noel Mupeiwa.

She was facing aggravated indecent assault charges as defined in Section 66 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23.

The suspect, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, arguing that the boy’s mother was framing her since they are not in good books.

The State called in four witnesses to testify.

Prosecuting, Themba Dhliwayo said that on 7 March 2023, at around 1 PM, the complainant was sent to the accused person’s homestead by his mother (name withheld to protect the identity of the minor) to get some vegetables.

Upon arrival at the accused’s homestead, the complainant was allegedly asked to bring the accused’s baby to the bedroom and he obliged. Said Dhliwayo:

When the boy entered the bedroom, he discovered that Manyezu was naked and stepped back. However, the boy was ordered to put the baby down. The accused person then held the boy by his hand. She asked him if he had ever had sexual intercourse with a woman. She allegedly undressed the boy and proceeded to have sex with him once without his consent. After the act, [the accused] allegedly released the boy and told him not to disclose what had happened to anyone.

The matter only came to light on 17 March when the complainant told his mother.

The complainant’s mother lodged a complaint to the police on 14 April.

The boy was medically examined at Chimanimani Hospital.

The magistrate was expected to pass his judgement on Thursday last week.

Aggravated indecent assault is a serious criminal offence that carries severe penalties upon conviction.

In Zimbabwe, aggravated indecent assault is defined as any non-consensual sexual contact or behavior that results in serious bodily harm or injury to the victim.

More: Pindula News