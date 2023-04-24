Bulawayo City Appoints Substantive Director Of Engineering Services

Bulawayo City Council has appointed Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube as the local government authority’s substantive Director of Engineering Services. Ncube takes over from the late Eng Smile Dube who passed on in 2021 from an undisclosed ailment. Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni has hailed the appointment which is with effect from 1 April. Cllr Mguni wrote on […]

Bulawayo City Council has appointed Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube as the local government authority’s substantive Director of Engineering Services. Ncube takes over from the late Eng Smile Dube who passed on in 2021 from an undisclosed ailment.

Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni has hailed the appointment which is with effect from 1 April. Cllr Mguni wrote on his Facebook page:

Deserved appointment. Congratulations; City Engineer. Hands-on the deck.

Eng Ncube attained his first degree in Civil and Water Engineering from 1998 to 2003 and his second degree in an Executive Master of Business Administration from 2009 to 2011 from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), the Chronicle reports.

His profile from the local authority states that he began his professional career as Student Engineer with Stewarts and Llyods – Bulawayo Office in 2002.

He then joined the Zimbabwe National Water Authority after his graduation where he worked as a Projects and Planning Engineer, and Water Supplies Engineer (2004 – 2006).

He also worked with Proplastics, a Division of Murray and Roberts as a Design and Sales Engineer and Acting Regional Sales Manager (2006 – 2007).

Eng Ncube then joined World Vision Zimbabwe where he held several roles such as Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Engineer and Water and Sanitation Coordinator.

He joined the City of Bulawayo as a Senior Engineer – Waste Water in 2010 and also worked as a Senior Engineer – Water Distribution before his promotion to Principal Engineer – Strategic Planning (2015 – 2018). He was further promoted to the position of Deputy Director of Engineering Services (Water and Sanitation) in February 2018 and has been Acting Director in the Engineering Services Department from January 2022 till his appointment as the substantive Director of the department.

Meanwhile, Cllr Mguni said a full complement of substantive heads of departments will be out soon, amid strong indications that the City’s acting chief fire officer Mr Lynos Phiri will be one of the confirmed substantive departmental heads.