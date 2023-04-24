Harare Man Arrested For Defrauding Nyasa Air Charter Of US$1.5 Million

A man from Harare was arrested at the Magistrates Court in Harare this morning on the basis of a pending arrest warrant for allegedly defrauding Nyasa Air Charter in a failed partnership deal worth US$1.5 million. The man, James Landon, is also accused of threatening the Nyasa Air Charter representative Adam Woodington in violation of his […]

A man from Harare was arrested at the Magistrates Court in Harare this morning on the basis of a pending arrest warrant for allegedly defrauding Nyasa Air Charter in a failed partnership deal worth US$1.5 million.

The man, James Landon, is also accused of threatening the Nyasa Air Charter representative Adam Woodington in violation of his bail conditions, leading to the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

NewsDay reports that police officers who had been searching for him to effect the court order found him hidden in a Honda Fit vehicle inside the court premises.

Nyasa Air Charter is a private air charter company based in Malawi that offers customized air travel services to individuals, corporations, and governments.

Details of the botched partnership deal between Nyasa Air Charter and James Landon are still sketchy.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we get new information.