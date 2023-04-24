Important Update: Pindula Zero website to be replaced by the Pindula Mobile App

We want to let you know of an important change we're making: At the end of April 2023, we'll be replacing Pindula Zero with the Pindula Mobile App. The website will no longer be available, and will instead redirect to our main site (www.pindula.co.zw), which is not zero-rated.

Almost 2 years ago, we introduced this zero-rated website called Pindula Zero. We did it to offer something useful.

We also introduced the Pindula Mobile App which you can also use without buying any data bundles (Econet only).

The website and mobile app are now used by thousands every day to keep updated with the current news, to find jobs, and to buy and sell. We are very thankful for this support. Thank you.

We want to let you know of an important change we're making: At the end of April 2023, we'll be replacing Pindula Zero with the Pindula Mobile App. The website will no longer be available, and will instead redirect to our main site (www.pindula.co.zw), which is not zero-rated.

We encourage all users who have been using Pindula Zero to download the Pindula mobile app today. Not only can you continue to stay up to date with the latest news, jobs, and more - all without buying data bundles - but you'll also benefit from a range of features that make it easier than ever to access and use Pindula.

You can download the app on any of the following links:

- https://zero.pindula.co.zw/download/

- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Just to be clear, the mobile app will continue to be zero-rated for the foreseeable future. It will continue to work and we will be improving it as we go.

If you have any questions or feedback about this, please use the comments section below. We will respond.