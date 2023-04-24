President Mnangagwa’s Escort Team Members Die In An Accident

Two members of President Mnangagwa’s escort team were killed and two others were seriously injured on Saturday when the vehicle they were in collided with a stationary haulage truck near Kwekwe. The National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident yesterday. However, he did not provide any further information at this time. He […]

Two members of President Mnangagwa’s escort team were killed and two others were seriously injured on Saturday when the vehicle they were in collided with a stationary haulage truck near Kwekwe.

The National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident yesterday. However, he did not provide any further information at this time. He told NewsDay:

There was a haulage truck and a Prado accident, but we will release more details in due course.

Sketchy details showed that the accident occurred around 2 pm about 15km from Kwekwe along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway. Reports suggest that the accident involved a Toyota Prado with registration number AFO 3100 and a haulage truck registration number JX 25 XC GP. The Toyota Prado had four people on board, who seemed to be part of the advance Presidential escort.

It is alleged that the driver of the Toyota Prado, Edmore Nyamadzawo Chingwaro (37) fell asleep behind the wheel and the vehicle veered off the road.

Chingwaro and Sorobhi Chirima (46) died in the accident, while Zvidzai Gava (43) and Tasiyana Makanganwa (40) sustained serious injuries. After receiving initial treatment at Kwekwe General Hospital, the two injured passengers were airlifted to Harare for further treatment. The haulage truck had stopped by the roadside to allow escort vehicles to pass.

Two years ago, a Zimbabwe Republic Police outrider riding a motorbike as part of the First Lady’s motorcade was killed in a head-on collision with a Toyota Altezza at a spot known as “PaJones” on the Chinhoyi-Chirundu Highway between Lion’s Den and Chinhoyi. The First Lady, Auxillia, was returning from Mhangura, where she had made donations for her philanthropic organization. The driver of the Toyota Altezza is said to not have given way.