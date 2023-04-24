Three Zimbabweans Arrested Over Diesel Theft In South Africa

Four people, three from Zimbabwe and one from South Africa, aged between 30 and 36 years old, were arrested on Saturday evening for attempting to steal diesel from a mine in Mpumalanga province, South Africa. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the accused were caught at around 8 pm, according to […]

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson confirmed on Monday that the accused were caught at around 8 pm, according to the Chronicle. Brig Mohlala stated that four light delivery vehicles entered the mine and hid between stockpiles. He added:

Upon receiving information, the assistant contractor standby manager, supervisor of Vlanggatfotein mine, and the reaction unit proceeded to the scene. On arrival, four vehicles resembling the mine mechanical vehicles with their loading bins converted to tanks were found.

The official reported that four suspects were arrested for attempting to steal diesel at the mine after they failed to justify their entry into the mine. They were found with four light delivery vehicles, two Isuzu, one Ford Ranger, and one Toyota Hilux pickup truck, all with Gauteng registration plates. The vehicles were confiscated for investigation purposes. Additionally, the Department of Home Affairs will investigate the legal status of the Zimbabwean nationals who were among the suspects.

Theft of fuel is a significant problem in South Africa, particularly in the form of siphoning diesel from trucks and heavy machinery at mines and other industrial sites.

Criminals often target these vehicles because diesel is less volatile than gasoline and has a higher energy density, making it more valuable on the black market. The theft of fuel not only results in financial losses for companies but also poses safety risks and can damage equipment.