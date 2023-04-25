Former Minister Bhasikiti Cleared Of Rape Charges

Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, a former Minister of State in Masvingo, was on Monday cleared of rape charges he has been facing since 2019. He was being accused of raping a 12-year- old at his Moira orphanage in Mwenezi, Masvingo. The acquittal was granted by Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Ms Judith Zuyu, The Herald reported. Ms Zuyu cleared […]

Allegations:

Kudakwashe Bhasikiti was arrested in December 2022 facing rape charges.

Bhasikiti appeared before the Mwenezi magistrate Faina Makumbe. On 15 December, he was remanded in custody until 29 December and was advised to seek bail at the High Court. He was not asked to plead during the court appearance.

Bhasikiti was transferred to Chiredzi Remand Prison as his case would be heard at the Chiredzi Regional Court.

It is alleged that in 2019, Bhasikiti went into a room at an orphanage he ran on his farm in Mwenezi. He allegedly silenced the complainant by covering her mouth with his hand, removed her clothes by force, and raped her once. He threatened her with unspecified consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

Bhasikiti was arrested by police at Mwenezi police station sometime last year after they received a tip-off about an alleged rape.

Bhasikiti was a Minister of State from 2013 until he was expelled from the Government and ZANU PF in December 2014 on allegations of fanning factionalism.

Bhasikiti attempted to rejoin ZANU PF after his expulsion but was rejected. He eventually threw his weight behind the MDC Alliance then led by Nelson Chamisa during the 2018 general elections.

In 2019, Bhasikiti announced that he was quitting politics to focus on farming.