Manager Narrates How Paradzai Mesi Was Arrested

Alfred Andy, the manager of Paradzai Mesi, a Zimbabwean sungura musician, narrated in an interview with The Herald Arts and Entertainment how Mesi was recently arrested for allegedly stealing groceries from a store in Concession.

According to Andy, Mesi did not steal anything and was actually heavily intoxicated to the point where he could barely walk. Mesi has accepted that false information can be spread about celebrities and that they can be trolled. Alfred Andy narrated:

We were shocked with what is circulating on social media. The story emanated on April 20 when Paradzai went on his usual drinking spree at a farm called Hermistone. It was now late and he decided to go home. He met three guys who then lied to him that they wanted to take him home. They arrived at the complainant’s shop and misled him that they had arrived at his residence. In that drunken stupor, the musician slept on the floor in the shop. He then woke up in the morning and noticed that he was at a shop and there were now a lot of people surrounding him. He was arrested.

Andy said Mesi was left in the shop sleeping, while the three had already looted the shop.

He was then arrested by members of the neighbourhood watch, but later the charges were withdrawn by the owner of the shop who noticed that he was innocent. Added Andy:

We later discussed the matter with the owner of the shop who later withdrew the charges. He went to Concession, Glendale police station, who then advised both parties to go back and talk it out and return the following day. So far, the stolen groceries have not been recovered. Paradzai could not resist to be taken home by the alleged suspects because he is a man of the people and everyone loves him, so he thought they were fans taking him home. Little did he know they ended up in a shop.

After news broke out on social media that the musician had been arrested, socialites and celebrities offered to help him with groceries. Businessman Mudiwa Hood gifted Mesi with a new suit from his brand MH Luxury Suits and bought him groceries.

Mesi is unfazed by the allegations and is preparing for a show at Club Joy Centre at Makoni in Chitungwiza. They urge their fans to support them.

Andy Alfred said they need a PA system and instruments for their music career to continue and grow. Mesi’s new album is set for release in June this year.