Update On Evacuation Of Zimbabweans From Sudan

Nick Mangwana, the permanent secretary of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, stated the evacuation of 101 Zimbabweans from Sudan is underway following the eruption of armed conflict in the North African country.

In a social media post seen by Pindula News, Mangwana said more updates will be issued in due course. He said:

EVACUATION FROM SUDAN UPDATE: Zimbabweans evacuated from Sudan are now on a sea vessel bound for a 3rd country, from where arrangements are being made by @MoFA_ZW (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade) for them to be picked up by @FlyAirZimbabwe. The Nation will be kept updated of any developments.

On April 15, 2023, a violent conflict erupted between different factions of Sudan’s military government, causing clashes throughout the country, particularly in Khartoum and Darfur. As of April 25, the conflict has resulted in at least 459 deaths and 4,072 injuries.

In Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, there is an ongoing violent conflict between factions that have caused chaos in the country. Foreigners are getting ready to leave with a military escort. The Sudanese army has announced it will help evacuate diplomats from the United States, Britain, China, and France on military planes.

Countries have struggled to repatriate their citizens with Sudan’s main international airport closed. Foreign countries have ordered their citizens to simply shelter in place until they can figure out evacuation plans.

Witnesses reported a major battle in north Khartoum between the Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF fighters involving air strikes, artillery and small-arms fire.