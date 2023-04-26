20 Passengers Injured As Zebra Kiss Bus Veers Off The Road

Twenty passengers were injured when a Zebra Kiss bus travelling to Mutare veered off the road on Tuesday night. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the injured passengers were admitted to Victoria Chitepo Hospital. In a report seen by Pindula News, ZRP said more details will be released in due course. Reads the report: The […]

Twenty passengers were injured when a Zebra Kiss bus travelling to Mutare veered off the road on Tuesday night.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the injured passengers were admitted to Victoria Chitepo Hospital. In a report seen by Pindula News, ZRP said more details will be released in due course. Reads the report:

The ZRP confirms a serious road traffic accident which occurred on 25/4/23 at about 2300 hours at the 5-kilometre peg along Mutare-Masvingo Rd where twenty passengers were injured when a Zebra Kiss bus travelling towards Mutare veered off the road and landed on its left side. The injured are admitted at Victoria Chitepo Hospital. More details will be released in due course.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Zebra Kiss bus driver lost control while negotiating a curve at Mutare Teachers College, possibly to avoid a collision with a truck.

This accident comes barely weeks after a Zebra Kiss bus driver was sentenced to two years in prison for reckless driving after a bus he was driving was involved in an accident that killed one person earlier this year.

The driver was filmed obstructing a Rimbi Travel and Tours bus that was trying to overtake. When the Zebra Kiss bus overtook a slow-moving vehicle, the Rimbi Tours driver could not react quickly enough to avoid hitting the vehicle, resulting in an accident that killed one person and injured several others.