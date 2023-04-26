China Donates 500 Boreholes To Zimbabwe

China has donated 500 boreholes to improve access to safe and clean water in remote areas of Manicaland, Matabeleland South, and Masvingo. The Asian giant also pledged to drill an additional 300 boreholes. This donation is expected to help reduce deaths from preventable diarrheal diseases and to increase horticultural productivity, increase school and work attendance, […]

China has donated 500 boreholes to improve access to safe and clean water in remote areas of Manicaland, Matabeleland South, and Masvingo. The Asian giant also pledged to drill an additional 300 boreholes.

This donation is expected to help reduce deaths from preventable diarrheal diseases and to increase horticultural productivity, increase school and work attendance, improve learning outcomes, accelerate rural development and reduce health costs.

The boreholes were handed over to the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, at Clare Secondary School in Odzi.

The Charge de Affaires China Embassy, Mr Cheng Yen, reported that 200 boreholes were drilled in Manicaland, while Masvingo and Matabeleland South received 150 boreholes each. Manica Post quotes him as saying:

There is a saying that water is life. In order to contribute and address to the challenges of accessibility to safe water in remotes areas of Zimbabwe, China implemented the 500-borehole drilling project in Manicaland, Matabeleland South and Masvingo. China’s assistance to Zimbabwe always focuses on development and people’s livelihoods. We believe that the right to development is one of the most basic human rights. Democracy and human rights are only empty words without achieving economy and people’s better lives.

Mr Cheng Yen said China will assist Zimbabwe in achieving its Vision 2030 under the Belt and Road Initiative and through nine programs of FOCAC and bilateral cooperation, emphasizing infrastructure development and manufacturing-related sectors.

China has led prominent projects in Zimbabwe, including the New Parliament Building, National Pharmaceutical Warehouse, and expansions of Kariba South Hydro and Hwange Thermal Power Stations.

Minister Masuka described China’s donation of 500 boreholes as a milestone in providing universal access to clean and safe water.

The donation comes as Zimbabwe is battling cholera with at least 17 hotspots identified countrywide.