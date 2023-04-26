Man Who Confronted Mnangagwa In Epworth Now Facing 2 Charges

Masimba Craig Maganira, the man who attempted to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Program launch in Epworth, has been taken to court facing two charges. He is facing a disorderly conduct charge and illegal possession of drugs. Maganira appeared before a Harare magistrate on Monday and was remanded in […]

Masimba Craig Maganira, the man who attempted to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Program launch in Epworth, has been taken to court facing two charges.

He is facing a disorderly conduct charge and illegal possession of drugs.

Maganira appeared before a Harare magistrate on Monday and was remanded in custody until May 7, as he only spoke Tswana and could not understand court proceedings.

The State alleges that on April 22, Maganira was part of a gathering attending the handing over of title deeds to Epworth Constituency beneficiaries. Prosecutors told the court:

Whilst the President was addressing the gathering the accused forced his way past the security detail and headed towards the podium where the President was standing. He was then intercepted by security personnel and became riotous leading to his arrest.”

Maganira is facing a second charge of unlawful possession of drugs after he was allegedly found with dagga in his pockets during a search.

The state said the sachet of dagga weighed 0.006 kilograms.