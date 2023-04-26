Mwonzora Says MDC Wasn't Instructed To Challenge ZEC's Delimitation Report

Douglas Mwonzora, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), denies that his party was instructed by the ruling party to challenge the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) final delimitation report. He stated that the MDC’s application to the Constitutional Court was made independently and that it was in the best interest of the country […]

Douglas Mwonzora, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), denies that his party was instructed by the ruling party to challenge the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) final delimitation report.

He stated that the MDC’s application to the Constitutional Court was made independently and that it was in the best interest of the country to ensure that the upcoming elections are credible. Senator Mwonzora said in a statement:

Contrary to sentiments from some quarters, this application was conceived solely by the MDC and acting on its own accord. In this regard, the MDC was guided by what is in the best interests of the nation. It is not in the best interest of Zimbabwe that the country has unfree and unfair elections. In the past, unfree and unfair elections have led to bloodshed as well as deep resentment and social strife among our people.

Mwonzora believes that low-quality elections contribute to Zimbabwe’s international isolation, which causes social and economic stagnation. He stated that the Constitutional Court application, along with other strategies, aims to prevent future contested elections and ensure that the will of the people is respected.

The MDC has challenged the final delimitation report, claiming that:

a). ZEC did not consider the results of the population census, which is necessary to determine the number of people in each ward or constituency. b). 119 out of 210 constituencies violate the 20% variance provided for in Zimbabwe’s Constitution. c). The President’s proclamation of the final Delimitation Report was illegal because it did not provide the required names and boundaries of wards and constituencies. d). The polling stations have been named using a sequence of numbers and letters that only ZEC can identify.

The case will be heard on May 8, 2023, by a full bench of seven judges in the Constitutional Court.

The MDC’s allegations regarding the delimitation process could have significant implications for the credibility of the electoral process in Zimbabwe. If the Constitutional Court finds merit in the MDC’s claims, it could lead to the redrawing of constituency boundaries. This could result in the postponement of harmonised elections scheduled to be held sometime between July 26 and August 26 this year.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) claims that Mwonzora was sent by the ruling party to challenge the delimitation report in order to delay the elections as ZANU PF fears losing. However, ZANU PF denies these accusations.