Tinashe Mutarisi Apologises For A Photo With A Classmate

The CEO of NASH Paints, Tinashe Mutarisi, apologised for a photo posted on Facebook by his classmate Jossy Mutongi. The photo in which Jossy is leaning on Mutarisi has a caption which reads “My desk mate my besty my classmate it’s sad because of levels we can’t play together the way we want anyhow anytime I love you ikoko kwauri happy birthday…”

The photo has sparked controversy on social media. Some people believe that the pair may have had a romantic relationship, while others think that Jossy posted the picture for attention. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Mutarisi said:

Hi Good Pple Allow me to apologize for a picture that one of my former friends posted on Facebook a day after my birthday. Since 1996 I have only seen that person (Jossy) once ( that day that we took those pictures) and that was after she called me asking for a meeting because she had fallen on hard times and she desperately needed my help. I invited her to come see me and unfortunately I couldn’t help her with much kunze kwe mari and jusg posting on my facebook post asking my followers to also assist her. She asked for a picture and ini mozviziva kuti I’m always ready so I agreed as I was also delighted to see and take a pictures with my former classmate. During the process of taking pics she suddenly moved and leaned on me, I explained to her respectfully that I do not take those kind of pictures and she apologized and we went our separate ways. That was the last time that I spoke to her in person and after that we exchanged ma messages on app achinditenda kuti my followers were actually helping her small business grow and please if you can continue to assist her. Just like all of you ndakatoshamiswawo ne post yaakaisa iya. I did not expect her to write such to me because I have never communicated to her is such foul language. Pekutanga I actually thought she was just doing this to deliberately just to use my name for clout and push her saloon business but ndikazofunga kuti it’s bad kufungira munhu zvakaipa usina chokwadi nazvo. These days mental health is a challenge to a lot of pple so it’s advisable to tread with caution on issues like these. What I know for a fact is she likes me and she was one of my top fans always posting nice things about me. I honestly do not believe she would intentionally do something to harm my reputation. I am deeply sorry for any embarrassment or shame that post may have caused to you my friends and colleagues but haa family yangu yekumba hayo haiwa vajaira dzaa nhinhi. I hope that this explanation clears up any misunderstandings and I do not promise to be more careful in the future about the people I associate with and the pictures I take because unfortunately ndoozvandakapikira zvekusasarudza kana kudadira munhu, semunhu akarerwa ne community.

Mutarisi said he had to block Jossy on social media, but he will still communicate with her cautiously through WhatsApp. He also stated that he still considers Jossy his friend and that her apology was sufficient.

Mutarisi added “Sleep well” and explained that he was considering ignoring the situation, but a friend advised him to address it.