ZACC Has Recovered Assets Worth US$1 Million

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has submitted over 60 dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) this year and recovered assets worth over US$1 million through its asset recovery and forfeiture unit. ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane said several other cases are being investigated including those that were left pending last year. Thandiwe Mlobane said: The reports that are […]

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has submitted over 60 dockets to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) this year and recovered assets worth over US$1 million through its asset recovery and forfeiture unit.

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane said several other cases are being investigated including those that were left pending last year. Thandiwe Mlobane said:

The reports that are coming to ZACC emanate from fraud in procurement and fraud in recruitment and promotions. But the most prevalent form of corruption is in the sale of stands. To date, we have made 68 arrests and the arrests are of some very senior public officials including council officials. We have completed 68 dockets that we have submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority. For 2023 we set a very high target. We think the year is for mopping up all the investigations that we have been doing and all investigations that we haven’t completed. As such, we looking at completing and submitting 400 dockets by the end of the year.

While there are some cases being finalised, critics accuse ZACC of “catch and release,” a term used to describe the practice of detaining suspects for a short period before releasing them without proper prosecution or conviction. This accusation suggests that ZACC is not effectively combating corruption and is failing to hold perpetrators accountable.

Critics also claim that those who have been arrested and convicted are not politically connected and only committed minor offences, while those who are truly guilty of corruption are not being held accountable and are evading punishment.