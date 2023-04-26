Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 26 - 28 April 2023

ZIMBABWE EVENING WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST ISSUED AT 1600 HRS WEDNESDAY 26 APRIL 2023 VALID UNTIL FRIDAY 28 APRIL 2023. PREAMBLE Mostly sunny conditions prevailed throughout the country with cool nights and mornings while daytime temperatures were in the warm to very hot category. FORECAST FOR TOMORROW, THURSDAY 27 APRIL 2023 Mostly sunny conditions are […]

ZIMBABWE EVENING WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST ISSUED AT 1600 HRS WEDNESDAY 26 APRIL 2023 VALID UNTIL FRIDAY 28 APRIL 2023.

PREAMBLE

Mostly sunny conditions prevailed throughout the country with cool nights and mornings while daytime temperatures were in the warm to very hot category.

FORECAST FOR TOMORROW, THURSDAY 27 APRIL 2023

Mostly sunny conditions are expected countrywide during the clay and clear skies at night therefore it will be hot in the day and cool at night and in the morning. This will result in a large night-to-day time temperature difference.

IMPACTS

• High daytime temperature increases the probability of dehydration and evapotranspiration.

• Differences between night and daytime temperatures can affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons.

• Extreme temperatures may be detrimental to both crops and livestock.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• Keep hydrated by drinking adequate amounts of fluids with the aid of medical practitioners.

• Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, especially during the peak of the day.

• Ensure vulnerable members have dressed appropriately.

• Monitor plants and animals/pets for moisture and heat stress and act accordingly to reduce these impacts by watering or giving them adequate water to drink.

WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR FRIDAY 28 APRIL 2023

Clear skies are expected to persist throughout the country therefore the nights and mornings will remain cool while daytime temperatures will remain in the warm to very hot category.