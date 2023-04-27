CCC Says Vetting Of Parliamentary Nominees Completed

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said vetting for aspiring Members of Parliament has been completed with the party having received over 2 000 nominations. Giving an update on the candidate selection process, CCC deputy national spokesperson, Gift Siziba also said more than 10 000 people who have been nominated to be councillors. Siziba […]

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has said vetting for aspiring Members of Parliament has been completed with the party having received over 2 000 nominations.

Giving an update on the candidate selection process, CCC deputy national spokesperson, Gift Siziba also said more than 10 000 people who have been nominated to be councillors. Siziba said:

We have had an overwhelming subscription from different Zimbabweans. We have more than 10 000 people who have been nominated to be councillors who are currently going through vetting. … We received more than 36 000 forms for the nomination of the Presidential candidates and President Nelson Chamisa was nominated overwhelmingly, it’s impressive for us, we are very happy with the subscription.

Siziba denied reports that CCC was failing to get candidates in some rural areas.

He said people are willing to represent the party “in deeper parts of the country like Uzumba, Chiredzi, Mwenezi where traditionally the Democratic alternatives had problems.”

CCC moved away from the traditional primary elections and adopted the candidate nomination process which is being conducted by an independent body, the Citizens’ Independent Candidate Selection Panel (CISP).

The process has four stages, namely candidate nomination, candidate vetting, candidates’ caucuses and declaration of successful candidates.

