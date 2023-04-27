Chiwenga Warns Business Executives Over Corruption

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has warned business executives not to engage in corrupt activities saying the Government has zero tolerance for corruption. Chiwenga issued the warning on Wednesday during a speech to business leaders and investors attending the International Business Conference at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo. He said: I urge you to […]

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has warned business executives not to engage in corrupt activities saying the Government has zero tolerance for corruption.

Chiwenga issued the warning on Wednesday during a speech to business leaders and investors attending the International Business Conference at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo. He said:

I urge you to embrace the tenets of good corporate governance. President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has declared zero tolerance for corruption. Therefore, do not be found on the wrong side of the law.

Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index ranks Zimbabwe among the most corrupt countries in the world.

Zimbabwe scored 23 on a scale from 0 (“highly corrupt”) to 100 (“very clean”).

When ranked by score, Zimbabwe ranked 157th among the 180 countries in the Index, where the country ranked last is perceived to have the most corrupt public sector.

Corruption has been a longstanding problem in Zimbabwe and some of the key areas where it has been reported include public procurement, the mining sector, land redistribution, and the judiciary.

Corruption has undermined public trust in government institutions, eroded investor confidence, and resulted in the misallocation of resources.

Meanwhile, efforts to combat corruption have been limited, with many anti-corruption agencies such as ZACC and ZRP lacking the necessary resources and independence to effectively investigate and prosecute cases of corruption.

More: Pindula News