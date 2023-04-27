Civil Registry To Conduct Another Mobile Registration Blitz

The Civil Registry Department will conduct a countrywide mobile registration exercise from 01 May to 31 July 2023. Mobile teams will work from 7 AM to 5 PM, during working days, while for static offices they will work from 7 AM to 7 PM. On weekends and public holidays, the documents will be issued between […]

The Civil Registry Department will conduct a countrywide mobile registration exercise from 01 May to 31 July 2023.

Mobile teams will work from 7 AM to 5 PM, during working days, while for static offices they will work from 7 AM to 7 PM.

On weekends and public holidays, the documents will be issued between 7 AM and 4 PM.

The Department said the exercise will target those who attained 18 years intending to register as voters and eligible voters with lost identity documents which are needed on voting day.

Those who are 18 years and above and require both birth certificates and national identity documents are also set to benefit during the blitz.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said that 129 mobile teams have been deployed across the country in addition to static registry offices. Said Kazembe:

A number of teams have been deployed in all provinces: Harare Metropolitan Province 9 teams, Bulawayo Metropolitan 8, Masvingo 24, Mashonaland East 9, Mashonaland West 8, Mashonaland Central 8, Manicaland 10, Matabeleland South 23, Matabeleland North 10 and Midlands 20. Each team will be having a different number of people depending on the deployments. This is the initial deployment but as we go through the process a lot more deployments will be made.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold general elections between 26 July and 26 August this year.

Last month, the Civil Registry Department, for nine days increased the daily working times to 12 hours during weekdays and 10 on weekends to issue national documents required for voter registration.

The registration exercise had a $24 billion budget and was being conducted together with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) mobile biometric voter registration blitz.

More: Pindula News