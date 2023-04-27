Food Poverty Line Now At $25 000 - ZIMSTAT

The food poverty line (FPL) per person rose to $25 170.43 in April, from $22 560.53 recorded in March 2023, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has said. In its latest report, ZIMSTAT also said the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) per person rose by 11 percent in April from the March 2023 rate. ZIMSTAT: […]

The food poverty line (FPL) per person rose to $25 170.43 in April, from $22 560.53 recorded in March 2023, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has said.

In its latest report, ZIMSTAT also said the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) per person rose by 11 percent in April from the March 2023 rate. ZIMSTAT:

The food poverty line (FPL) as at April 2023 was $25,170.43. This means that the minimum needs basket cost that much per person in April 2023. This represents an increase of 11.6 percent over the March 2023 figure of $22,560.53. The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for Zimbabwe stood at $33,044.46 per person in April 2023. This means that an individual required that much to purchase both non-food and food items as at April 2023 in order not to be deemed poor. This represents an increase of 11.0 percent when compared to the March 2023 figure of $29,778.08. The poverty datum lines vary by province as prices vary from place to place. The differences are explained by differences in average prices in the provinces. The quantities of commodities consumed at base year in the minimum needs basket which is consistent with the preferences of the poor individuals and households in Zimbabwe are fixed. The variations in the value of the basket are explained by changes in average prices.

ZIMSTAT said the food poverty line (FPL) represents the amount of money that an individual will require to afford the minimum required daily energy intake of 2 100 calories.

The agency said the TCPL of $33 044.00 represents the total income needed for an individual (with all their income added together) as a minimum for them not to be deemed poor.

If an individual does not consume more than the TCPL, he or she is deemed poor, said ZIMSTAT.

More: Pindula News