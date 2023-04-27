MMCZ General Manager Tongai Muzenda Dies In Car Crash

Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager, Tongai Muzenda has died. He was 57. Muzenda, who was a son of the late Vice President Simon Muzenda, was involved in a car accident on Wednesday evening. His death was confirmed by Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Pfungwa Kunaka. He said: I’m really […]

Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager, Tongai Muzenda has died.

He was 57.

Muzenda, who was a son of the late Vice President Simon Muzenda, was involved in a car accident on Wednesday evening.

His death was confirmed by Ministry of Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Pfungwa Kunaka. He said:

I’m really saddened. The news reached me as a huge shock, Mr. Tongai Muzenda as the GM for MMCZ had become a pillar and cog in our quest for a US$12 billion mining industry. We last spoke Monday afternoon when he indicated he would arrive in Bulawayo for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) today (Thursday).

Muzenda joined the MMCZ in February 2019.

He was a holder of a Master of Business Leadership degree from the University of South Africa and BSc Honours in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe.

Muzenda worked for Anglo American Corporation Services Limited in different managerial capacities as well as Marketing and Commercial Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zimbabwe Alloys Limited.

He served as the Member of Parliament for Gutu West, Masvingo for five years.

Muzenda also served as a Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for two years.

He leaves behind a wife Constance Muzenda and two children, a boy and a girl.

