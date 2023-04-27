Mnangagwa Mourns The Late Tongai Muzenda

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed shock over the death of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager and former Deputy Minister, Tongai Muzenda.

ZimLive reported friends of the late former Gutu West MP as saying he crashed his Toyota Prado into an electricity pole in Borrowdale at about 10 PM on Wednesday.

Muzenda was the son of the late Vice President Simon Muzenda. He was 57.

In his condolence message, Mnangagwa said the MMCZ is all the poorer without the late Muzenda: Reads the statement:

I learnt with a deep sense of shock, horror and grief of the death last night in a car crash of Cde Tongai Muzenda, son of our late Vice President, Dr Simon Vengai Muzenda. A promising and trustworthy young executive, the late Cde Tongai Muzenda had been put in charge of our strategic arm, the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, MMCZ, at which he provided excellent leadership. Today the MMCZ is all the poorer without him. The late departed served our country in various capacities, including that of a Deputy Minister of Government under the First Republic, and as a Member of Parliament for Gutu West Constituency. Before his political career, soon after his University studies, the late Cde Tongai joined the corporate world as a young executive. He acquitted himself remarkably well in all these roles, thus upholding the Family tradition of enterprise, public spiritedness and great service to our Nation. In that sense, he was a true chip off the old block, and we deeply mourn his untimely demise in such violent circumstances. Alongside his peers, the late Cde Muzenda helped shape our mining sector, including playing the key role of policy sounding board at a time when we seek to refashion this sector so it keeps pace with expectations of our Nation, and with emerging global mining trends and standards. He will be sorely missed by all of us in Government, especially by those operating at the level of initiating mining policy. On behalf of the Party, Zanu PF, Government, our Nation, my Family and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Muzenda Family, and to the surviving spouse and children on this their saddest loss. May they find solace in the outstanding service the late departed rendered to his People and Nation during his short lifetime. We shall always remember his contributions to our Nation. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.

More: Pindula News