Mudiwa Wood Pledges To Find A "Decent" Place For Paradzai Mesi

Businessman and socialite Mudiwa Hood, whose real name is Mudiwa Mtandwa, says he is looking for a decent place to relocate musician Paradzai Mesi who has fallen on hard times.

Mesi was arrested last week for allegedly breaking into and store and stealing groceries with unknown accomplices.

His manager, Andy Jusa, however, denied the allegations, saying Mesi, who was in a drunken stupor on the night of 20 April, was tricked into getting into the shop on the pretext that he had arrived home by three men who left him sleeping after stealing groceries.

Hood, who recently bought groceries and clothes for Mesi, has pleaded with fellow Zimbabweans to assist Mesi. In a post on social media, Hood wrote:

Dear Zimbabweans May I Kindly ask all those willing to further assist Mukoma Paradzai Mesi may you kindly do so through his Manager Mr Andy Jusa. We are in the process of finding Mr Paradzai Messi a decent place to stay, as we strongly believe relocating him and changing the environment that he is in now, will bring the desired change in his life… We also appreciate efforts from respected people like Sekuru Banda, tinogamuchira rubatsirro rwenyu kuna Para… We have also identified a few doctors(psychologists), and life coaches that are also going to assist him. Through his manager, we are also going to make sure all proceeds from all bookings and shows are put to good use. The biggest challenge on relocation is the welfare of the kids who are going to school… Music-wise Mr Mesi will continue writing and recording, and possibly release songs in a few months to come. Many thanks to everyone who will help, whether in cash or Kind, as well as retweeting and sharing this. All the money donated through these platforms will be accounted for by his Manager Mr Jusa Ecocash: 0776956169 Andy Jusa Innbucks: 0776956169 Andy jusa Andy Jusa Steward bank rtgs acc 1046869757 Andy Jusa Zb bank nostro acc 4151280499405

