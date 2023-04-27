Zebra Kiss Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To 14

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said fourteen (14) people were killed in an accident involving a Zebra Kiss bus that occurred along Mutare-Masvingo road on Tuesday night. In a statement posted on the ZRP Twitter page, Police said one Cephas Muringani aged 46 passed away at Howard Mission Hospital where he was admitted, bringing […]

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said fourteen (14) people were killed in an accident involving a Zebra Kiss bus that occurred along Mutare-Masvingo road on Tuesday night.

In a statement posted on the ZRP Twitter page, Police said one Cephas Muringani aged 46 passed away at Howard Mission Hospital where he was admitted, bringing to 14 the number of people who were killed in the accident. Reads the police:

Reference is made to the ZRP press statement dated 18/04/23 on the fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/04/2023 at the 5 Kilometre peg along Chivhu-Buhera Road. The death toll has risen to 14 following the death of Cephas Muringani (46) who was admitted at Howard Mission Hospital.

Police said the accident occurred at about 11 PM when a Zebra Kiss bus travelling towards Mutare veered off the road and landed on its left side.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Zebra Kiss bus driver lost control while negotiating a curve at Mutare Teachers College, possibly to avoid a collision with a truck.

This accident comes barely weeks after a Zebra Kiss bus driver was sentenced to two years in prison for reckless driving after a bus he was driving was involved in an accident that killed one person and injured several others earlier this year.

There are several factors that can contribute to bus accidents in Zimbabwe which include poor road conditions, overloading, driver fatigue, speeding, inadequate maintenance, reckless driving, and a lack of driver training.

More: Pindula News