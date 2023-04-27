ZRA Cuts Kariba Dam Water Allocation For Electricity Generation

Zimbabwe’s electricity crisis will not end any time soon after the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) this week cut the amount of water allocated to ZESA and ZESCO for power generation at Kariba Dam. ZESA and Zambia’s power utility ZESCO, equally share water at Kariba Dam for power generation. ZRA executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa told Business […]

Zimbabwe’s electricity crisis will not end any time soon after the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) this week cut the amount of water allocated to ZESA and ZESCO for power generation at Kariba Dam.

ZESA and Zambia’s power utility ZESCO, equally share water at Kariba Dam for power generation.

ZRA executive officer Munyaradzi Munodawafa told Business Times that ZESA and ZESCO are now utilising 15 billion cubic metres each from 22.5 billion cubic metres, which was allocated for the year 2022.

Speaking to the publication on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair International Business Conference on Wednesday, Munodawafa said:

We have cut the water allocation to 15 billion cubic metres each from 22.5 billion metres with immediate effect. Last week, we concluded our water allocation reviews and have since written to the power utilities to adhere to the new limits. We are also going to limit their generation load.

According to Business Times, this is the second worst allocation in the history of ZRA.

The worst allocation was effected in 1995, when ZRA allocated 11 billion cubic metres to the power utilities.

Munodawafa said the reason for the cut is that the region as a whole did not receive normal to above normal as had been forecasted. He said:

But this did not happen. On the Zimbabwe side, Gwayi River did not register any flow into the lake Kariba. There were, however, some flashes from Sanyati River. The Angolan catchment which usually supplies more water into Lake Kariba was also below what it used to do. But what is funny is that the Kafue catchment in Zambia is actually spilling. However, we will not be that strict until the end of the winter agriculture season in July. After July, we will be tough with ZESA and ZESCO. Next year, it’s likely to be worse.

The water cuts come as ZESA this week said it has been engaging ZRA for “more water allocation”.

ZESA general manager, stakeholder relations, communications and welfare, George Manyaya said told Business Times they haven’t received the letter yet from ZRA on the latest water allocation cut.

More: Pindula News