Bulawayo's Hillside Road Closed For ZITF Official Opening

ZIFT will be officially opened by the King of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), His Majesty King Mswati III.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube advised motorists to use diversion routes. Reads the statement:

The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of a temporary closure of Hillside Road from 14th Avenue to 23rd Avenue / Burns Drive intersection and Samuel Parirenyatwa Street from 12th Avenue to 14th Avenue on Friday, 28th April 2023 between 07:00 hours and 17:00 hours. This is to facilitate the Official Opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). The diversion routes between the 23rd Avenue / Burns Drive and 12th Avenue intersections will be signposted via the Matopos Road and 12th Avenue Extension. Each junction off the Hillside Road between 23rd Avenue and 12th Avenue will be closed during the Official Opening and manned by Traffic Management Team. If you approach Hillside Road within the closure area to travel east or west, the Traffic Management Team will ask you to turn around and use the diversion route. If that is not possible, or if you need to access another junction or property within the closed area, the traffic management team will guide you safely through the closure. Every effort has been made to ensure disruption to traffic, businesses and residents is kept to a minimum. However, the road closure will inevitably cause some disruption, and for this, the City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise in advance. The motoring and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution when entering and leaving the said locations and to observe all warning signs and to follow the instructions of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. The City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

