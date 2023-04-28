King Mswati III Calls For Unconditional Removal Of Sanctions

Eswatini monarch King Mswati III, who is on a State visit to the country, has called for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed by the West on Zimbabwe saying they are hurting the whole of Africa. Mtswati is expected to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo this Friday. Speaking after a meeting […]

Eswatini monarch King Mswati III, who is on a State visit to the country, has called for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed by the West on Zimbabwe saying they are hurting the whole of Africa.

Mtswati is expected to officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo this Friday.

Speaking after a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Thursday, Mswati said:

I have been very much impressed to see how much work has been done and we are aware that Zimbabwe is still going through some difficulties as a result of the sanctions which were imposed on this country which we hope, all of us not only the Kingdom of eSwatini but Africa as a whole is looking forward to the day these sanctions will be lifted because these sanctions are not only hurting the people of Zimbabwe but the whole of Africa.

Zimbabwe has been subject to various sanctions by Western countries for alleged human rights abuses, political instability, and economic mismanagement.

In 2001, the United States enacted the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA).

ZDERA imposed targeted sanctions on Zimbabwe, including travel bans and asset freezes on senior Government officials, and also restricts US support for international financial institutions providing assistance to Zimbabwe.

Sanctions have contributed to Zimbabwe’s economic decline by restricting access to foreign investment, credit lines, and trade partners.

Sanctions are, however, not the only factor contributing to Zimbabwe’s challenges.

Other factors, such as corruption, mismanagement, and political instability have also contributed to Zimbabwe’s socio-economic problems.

More: Pindula News