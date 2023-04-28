Premier Soccer League Match-day Seven, Fixtures And Venues

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2023 Matchday Seven fixtures take place from Thursday, 27 April to Monday, 01 May 2023. Local television station Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN Prime) will broadcast two of the nine matches live. The match between Ngezi Platinum Stars and ZPC Kariba on Saturday, 29 April, and the game between CAPS […]

Here are the fixtures, venues, and kick-off times:

2023 Matchday Seven Fixtures

Thursday, 27 April 2023

Simba Bhora vs Greenfuel – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Saturday, 22 April 2023

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Yadah – Luveve Stadium (3 PM)

Manica Diamonds vs Black Rhinos – Gibbo Stadium (3 PM)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs ZPC Kariba – Baobab Stadium (3 PM)

Sunday, 23 April 2023

CAPS United vs Dynamos – National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

Triangle United vs Chicken Inn – Gibbo Stadium (3 PM)

Highlanders vs Hwange Barbourfieds Stadium (3 PM)

Cranborne Bullets vs Sheasham Baobab Stadium (3 PM)

Monday, 01 May 2023

Herentals College vs FC Platinum National Sports Stadium (3 PM)

In a match played on Thursday, Greenfuel’s Washington Mapuya strike from a freekick in the 15th minute against Simba Bhora at the National Sports Stadium was the only goal of the game as the Chisumbanje-based Ethanol Boys registered their first win of the season.

Last weekend Greenfuel fired coaches Lloyd Mutasa and Bekithemba Ndlovu and appointed Rodwell Dhlakama as the new coach following a 2-3 loss at home to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

