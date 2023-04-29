CIO Bosses Scoff At Uebert Angel Claims On Their Role In "Gold Mafia"

Senior Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officials say Uebert Angel (real surname Mudzanire) misled the public when he claimed that what people saw on Al Jazeera’s investigative documentary “Gold Mafia” “was not real; it was acting” as part of “a classified national intelligence assignment”. Speaking after the final episode of the Gold Mafia documentary titled “Have […]

Senior Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officials say Uebert Angel (real surname Mudzanire) misled the public when he claimed that what people saw on Al Jazeera’s investigative documentary “Gold Mafia” “was not real; it was acting” as part of “a classified national intelligence assignment”.

Speaking after the final episode of the Gold Mafia documentary titled “Have The King With You”, Angel’s lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, said his client was working with national intelligence.

Madhuku said that after Angel was approached by the purported investors, he consulted the national intelligence to do security checks on them and was advised that something suspicious was going on.

However, senior CIO officers who spoke to The NewsHawks dismissed Angel’s assertions saying there was no CIO operation of the nature Angel claims. Said the senior CIO officer:

What Angel said through his lawyer is fiction. There was no such an intelligence operation. In any case, even if it was there he would not be the one to speak about it. He doesn’t work for CIO and knows nothing about how it operates and its internal dynamics. He doesn’t know what he is talking about, but what he said is being viewed and taken seriously. It will be acted upon. There will be an internal process to deal with that.

Another CIO boss said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Envoy and Ambassador-at-Large was “waffling”. Said the official:

He was just waffling. How would he know of our operations that we who work don’t know anything about? There is no such thing. It’s just a smokescreen to cover his tracks and protect the chefs (Mnangagwa and Auxillia). In fact, the whole thing is ridiculous. If that was an intelligence operation, it would be more serious, clinical and sophisticated, not mahumbwe aya (child’s play). Intelligence operations of that nature are not child’s play.

The Gold Mafia investigation by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit (I-Unit) is a four-part documentary that revealed a series of gold smuggling gangs in Southern Africa.

The gangs help criminals launder hundreds of millions of dollars, getting rich themselves while plundering their nations.

They turn dirty cash into clean, seemingly legitimate money for those with large amounts of unaccounted wealth.

The gangs do so by using a complex web of companies, counterfeit identities and fake documents.

