Kembo Mohadi Continues To Enjoy VP Privileges Despite Resignation

Former Vice President Kembo Mohadi is still carrying out crucial duties at national level and enjoys all the privileges that are associated with his former office such as cars, security or salary and allowances, reported The NewsHawks.

There are indications that Mohadi will be reinstated in his former office if President Emmerson Mnangagwa manages to win general elections later this year.

Mohadi, who is the ZANU PF’s second secretary and vice president, has been using the motorcade he had during his tenure as Vice President.

He has also been enjoying protection from the Presidential Guard, a military unit that protects members of the executive.

An unnamed senior government official told The NewsHawks that Mohadi has been engaging traditional leaders across the country on behalf of Mnangagwa. Said the official:

Since his resignation, Mohadi has done a lot of groundwork to boost Mnangagwa’s re-election bid. He has travelled throughout the country meeting party structures and key stakeholders to focus them on the elections. Among those that Mohadi has been engaging on behalf of Mnangagwa are traditional leaders. He has met village heads, headmen and chiefs countrywide and facilitated that they get US dollar allowances and salaries. He has also directed the party’s grassroots structures to work closely with traditional leaders in all their activities. Traditional leaders have a lot of power in rural areas and what he is doing will certainly help Mnangagwa. So come 2023, you will see him back as vice president if the President wins the elections. He is the President’s man. In any case, he lost the title of the country’s vice-president but has maintained all other privileges, be it cars, security, or salary and allowances.

Mohadi resigned in 2021 in shame following allegations he was using his office for sexual encounters with his aides, including married women.

However, on 18 April this year, he was the guest of honour and officiated at the Independence Cup trophy presentation where Highlanders edged rivals Dynamos 5-3 on penalties.

