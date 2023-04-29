Magistrate Postpones Job Sikhala Judgement To 3 May

Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Friday further moved to 3 May the judgement in CCC national chairman Job Sikhala’s trial on charges of defeating the course of justice. Gofa said she needs time to go through Sikhala’s closing submissions which she only received earlier in the day, reported ZimLive. Sikhala is accused of disturbing Police […]

Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Friday further moved to 3 May the judgement in CCC national chairman Job Sikhala’s trial on charges of defeating the course of justice.

Gofa said she needs time to go through Sikhala’s closing submissions which she only received earlier in the day, reported ZimLive.

Sikhala is accused of disturbing Police investigations into the May 2022 murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

The Zengeza West MP, who was the lawyer for Ali’s family, is accused of appearing in a social media video image while threatening revenge against Ali’s murderers.

Prosecutors argue that Sikhala disturbed investigations into the matter considering that the police were already investigating the murder.

Sikhala, however, denies the allegations.

During the trial, Sikhala denied ever publishing the video prosecutors are relying on and ever addressing mourners during Ali’s funeral wake.

He maintained his innocence saying when this incident allegedly happened, he was at his rural home.

Sikhala also argued that the State had failed to prove that the video was not edited by persons keen on fixing him.

Moreover, video expert Olaf Koschke who testified in his defence also told the same court the video that the state relied on was edited.

The magistrate said the court will rule on the authenticity of the video at a later stage.

Sikhala is also accused of inciting public violence and facts are based on the same utterances allegedly captured in a video.

He has been in jail since his arrest on 14 June 2022 and his many attempts to secure bail were rejected both at the magistrates’ court and High Court.

More: Pindula News