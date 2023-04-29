ZETDC Prepaid Token System Will Be Down From 5 To 6 May

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, says the prepaid electricity token purchase system will not be available from the 5th to the 6th of May 2023. Initially, ZETDC had said its prepaid electricity token purchase system will not be available from 5 to 7 May, but apparently, the […]

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, says the prepaid electricity token purchase system will not be available from the 5th to the 6th of May 2023.

Initially, ZETDC had said its prepaid electricity token purchase system will not be available from 5 to 7 May, but apparently, the period has been reduced.

In a public notice issued this Saturday, ZETDC advised its customers that they will not be able to buy the prepaid electricity tokens from 4.30 PM on 5 May to midnight on the 6th of May 2023. Reads the notice:

This notice serves to advise all Valued Clients on the unavailability of the prepaid electricity token purchase system from 5 May 2023 at 1630 hours to 6 May 2023 at 2400 hours. This is to allow for major system maintenance on the prepaid vending system. Clients are therefore advised to make arrangements to purchase sufficient electricity tokens to sustain them during the service disruption period. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

