Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 30 April - 02 May 2023

The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast, valid from Sunday, April 30 until Tuesday, May 02 2023.

The report indicates that the country experienced cool to cold night and morning conditions with clear skies and warm daytime temperatures between 29 and 30 April.

Nyanga recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius while Chivhu recorded 5 degrees Celsius, indicating the approaching winter. Additionally, MSD said there is rising pressure over the southeastern coast of the subcontinent.

FORECAST FOR TOMORROW, MONDAY 01 MAY 2023

Tomorrow, Monday, May 1, 2023, Matabeleland South Province, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Masvingo Province, and the southern areas of both Midlands and Manicaland Provinces are expected to have cloudy, cool, and windy morning conditions. There may also be slight morning drizzle in the extreme southern and eastern areas of the country. The remaining provinces, including Matabeleland North, all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan, and the northern areas of both Midlands and Manicaland provinces, should be mostly sunny and warm, MSD forecasted.

IMPACTS

• High daytime temperature increases the probability of dehydration and evapotranspiration.

• Differences between night and daytime temperatures can affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons.

• Extreme temperatures may be detrimental to both crops and livestock.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• Keep hydrated by drinking adequate amounts of fluids with the aid of medical practitioners.

• Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, especially during the peak of the day.

• Ensure vulnerable members have dressed appropriately.

• Monitor plants and animals/pets for moisture and heat stress and act accordingly to reduce these impacts by watering or giving them adequate water to drink.

OUTLOOK

The country is expected to have mostly sunny conditions, with cool nights and mornings and warm daytime temperatures. The southern and eastern parts of the country may experience slightly windy conditions.