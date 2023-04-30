ZINARA Has Increased Toll Fees Effective 1 May 2023

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has increased toll fees effective tomorrow 1 May 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZINARA said: We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 1 May 2023, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of […]

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has increased toll fees effective tomorrow 1 May 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZINARA said:

We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 1 May 2023, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021. Vehicle Class ………………………. USD Tarriff …………… New Tarriff (ZWL) Motorcycle ……………………………. Exempted ………………… Exempted

Light Motor Vehicles ………………….. 2 ……………………………….. 2,200

Minibuses …………………………………. 3 ………………………………….3,300

Buses ……………………………………….. 4 …………………………………. 4,400

Heavy Vehicles ………………………….. 5 …………………………………. 5,500

Haulage Trucks ………………………… 10 ………………………………… 11,000

Residential Discount Per Term ….. 40 ……………………………….. 44.000

Toll fees in foreign currency have not changed from the previous review. In the previous update, ZINARA announced the fees as follows:

A motorcycle is Exempted from paying toll fees.

Light Motor Vehicles US$2 or ZWL$1 900

Minibuses US$3 or ZWL$2 850

Buses US$4 Or ZWL$3 800

Heavy Vehicles US$5 Or ZWL$4 750

Haulage Trucks US$10 Or ZWL$9 500

Residential Discount Per Term US$40 Or ZWL$38 000

The toll fee review takes into account the depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar, which continues to lose value against the United States dollar (USD).