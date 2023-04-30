ZINARA Has Increased Toll Fees Effective 1 May 2023

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has increased toll fees effective tomorrow 1 May 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZINARA said:
We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 1 May 2023, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.
Vehicle Class ………………………. USD Tarriff …………… New Tarriff (ZWL)
- Motorcycle ……………………………. Exempted ………………… Exempted
- Light Motor Vehicles ………………….. 2 ……………………………….. 2,200
- Minibuses …………………………………. 3 ………………………………….3,300
- Buses ……………………………………….. 4 …………………………………. 4,400
- Heavy Vehicles ………………………….. 5 …………………………………. 5,500
- Haulage Trucks ………………………… 10 ………………………………… 11,000
- Residential Discount Per Term ….. 40 ……………………………….. 44.000
Toll fees in foreign currency have not changed from the previous review. In the previous update, ZINARA announced the fees as follows:
- A motorcycle is Exempted from paying toll fees.
- Light Motor Vehicles US$2 or ZWL$1 900
- Minibuses US$3 or ZWL$2 850
- Buses US$4 Or ZWL$3 800
- Heavy Vehicles US$5 Or ZWL$4 750
- Haulage Trucks US$10 Or ZWL$9 500
- Residential Discount Per Term US$40 Or ZWL$38 000
The toll fee review takes into account the depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar, which continues to lose value against the United States dollar (USD).