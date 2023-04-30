Pindula|
ZINARA Has Increased Toll Fees Effective 1 May 2023

Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has increased toll fees effective tomorrow 1 May 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZINARA said:

We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 1 May 2023, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021.

Vehicle Class  ………………………. USD Tarriff  …………… New Tarriff (ZWL)

  • Motorcycle  ……………………………. Exempted  …………………  Exempted
  • Light Motor Vehicles ………………….. 2 ……………………………….. 2,200
  • Minibuses …………………………………. 3 ………………………………….3,300
  • Buses ……………………………………….. 4 …………………………………. 4,400
  • Heavy Vehicles ………………………….. 5 …………………………………. 5,500
  • Haulage Trucks ………………………… 10 ………………………………… 11,000
  • Residential Discount Per Term ….. 40  ……………………………….. 44.000

Toll fees in foreign currency have not changed from the previous review. In the previous update, ZINARA announced the fees as follows:

  • A motorcycle is Exempted from paying toll fees.
  • Light Motor Vehicles US$2 or ZWL$1 900
  • Minibuses US$3 or ZWL$2 850
  • Buses US$4 Or ZWL$3 800
  • Heavy Vehicles US$5 Or ZWL$4 750
  • Haulage Trucks US$10 Or ZWL$9 500
  • Residential Discount Per Term US$40 Or ZWL$38 000

The toll fee review takes into account the depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar, which continues to lose value against the United States dollar (USD).

