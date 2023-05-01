Four People Die, 13 Injured In Banket-Mazvikadei Road Accident

Four people died, and thirteen others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between an Iveco bus with 35 passengers and an Isuzu double cab vehicle with 17 passengers on April 30, 2023, at around 3:20 pm along Banket-Mazvikadei Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said The ZRP confirmed the accident. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said victims were taken to the mortuary. Reads the statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which four people were killed whilst thirteen others were injured when an Iveco bus with 35 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with an Isuzu double cab vehicle with seventeen passengers on board on 30/04/23 at about 1520 hours at the 4-kilometre peg along Banket-Mazvikadei Road. The bodies of the victims were taken to Banket Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

The police also reported that on April 30, 2023, a Honda Fit carrying four passengers veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its roof at the 92.5 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road. One person died, and four others were injured and taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for treatment. The body of the deceased was taken to the hospital’s mortuary.

The identities of the victims in both accidents have not been disclosed yet.

Accidents in Zimbabwe often increase during holidays due to factors such as increased traffic, speeding, drunk driving, overloading, and poor road conditions. These accidents result in loss of life, injuries, and damage to property. Road safety campaigns and law enforcement efforts are often intensified during holiday periods to reduce the number of accidents on the country’s roads.