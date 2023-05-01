Funeral Of Man Who Foiled A Plot To Assassinate Prince Charles And Robert Mugabe On Tuesday

The funeral of David Daniel ‘Dan’ Stannard, a former policeman and intelligence chief credited with foiling a plot to assassinate Prince Charles and Robert Mugabe, will be held in Newmarket on Tuesday.

Stannard, also known as Dan, died on March 30 at the age of 85 at Ely, Cambridgeshire after living in Mill Lane for over 20 years. He began his career in Africa in 1957 as a member of the British South Africa Police (BSAP) and eventually rose to the rank of chief superintendent before retiring in 1981.

Stannard’s work with the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) led to him foiling a plot to assassinate Mugabe and other dignitaries, including Prince Charles, at Zimbabwe’s independence ceremony in 1980. For his actions, he was awarded the Gold Cross of Zimbabwe.

His citation, signed by Robert Mugabe, read:

Mr Stannard’s timely and immediate reaction to the presence of suspicious characters saw the almost ripe South African plot foiled and the country was saved from a bloody war, not to mention the human life saved.

After retiring in 1994, he worked as a lobbyist and security consultant. He had a passion for cricket, tennis, and rugby, and was a former member of the Zimbabwe Cricket Union. He moved back to Britain in 2002 with his family and settled in Fordham. He served as a sacristan at Kirtling church for several years.

Suffolk News reports that his funeral will be held at Newmarket Catholic Church at noon.

David Daniel ‘Dan’ Stannard is survived by his six children, Alison, Jaqueline ‘Jackie’, Catherine, Jennifer, David and Mark. Dan’s wife, Patricia Margaret Brown, passed away in September 2021.

Stannard was born on November 28, 1937, in Pershwar, Pakistan, where his father, William, served in the British Army with a Gurkha Regiment during World War II.

He was christened on December 30, 1937, and had three brothers and three sisters. Stannard travelled to Africa aboard the Arundel Castle and joined the British South Africa Police in 1957, where his older brother, Bernard W Peter Stannard PMM, was already a serving officer.