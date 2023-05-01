MSD Forecasts Ground Frost In Some Parts Of Zimbabwe - 1-3 May 2023

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has forecasted ground frost in some parts of the country. In a weather report and forecast for May 1-3, 2023 seen by Pindula News, MSD said: ZIMBABWE EVENING WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST ISSUED AT 1600 HRS MONDAY 01 MAY 2023 […]

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe, in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, has forecasted ground frost in some parts of the country. In a weather report and forecast for May 1-3, 2023 seen by Pindula News, MSD said:

ZIMBABWE EVENING WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST ISSUED AT 1600 HRS MONDAY 01 MAY 2023 VALID UNTIL WEDNESDAY 03 MAY 2023.

PREAMBLE

In the morning, Matebeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Harare Metropolitan Provinces were cool and windy with brief cloudy periods. The afternoon became less cloudy and mild. The rest of the country had cool and clear morning conditions, with warm temperatures in the afternoon.

FORECAST FOR TOMORROW, TUESDAY 02 MAY 2023

It is expected to be mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon across the country. In the morning: brief cloudy periods and cool are anticipated in the northern parts of Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, and Harare Metropolitan Provinces while the rest of the country should have mostly clear skies.

IMPACTS

• High daytime temperature increases the probability of dehydration and evapotranspiration.

• Differences between night and daytime temperatures can affect the health of vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons.

• Extreme temperatures may be detrimental to both crops and livestock.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• Keep hydrated by drinking adequate amounts of fluids with the aid of medical practitioners.

• Avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, especially during the peak of the day.

• Ensure vulnerable members have dressed appropriately.

• Monitor plants and animals/pets for moisture and heat stress and act accordingly to reduce these impacts by watering or giving them adequate water to drink.

WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR WEDNESDAY 03 MAY 2023

Clear skies, cold morning and warm afternoon conditions are forecast in most parts of the country. Slight ground frost is probable in frost-prone areas like Nyanga, Marondera, and Henderson.