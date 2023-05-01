We Celebrate What Zimbabwe Achieved In Guaranteeing Fair Labour Standards - Labour Ministry

The Ministry of Public Service Labour & Social Welfare says Workers’ Day is a day of celebrating Zimbabwe’s achievements in guaranteeing fair labour standards, strengthening social and labour protection, promoting employment creation, and enhancing social dialogue to achieve decent work. The ministry made the remarks in its statement to commemorate International Workers Day 2023. Read the statement seen […]

The Ministry of Public Service Labour & Social Welfare says Workers’ Day is a day of celebrating Zimbabwe’s achievements in guaranteeing fair labour standards, strengthening social and labour protection, promoting employment creation, and enhancing social dialogue to achieve decent work. The ministry made the remarks in its statement to commemorate International Workers Day 2023. Read the statement seen by Pindula News:

The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable Professor Paul Mavima, Deputy Minister, Honourable Lovemore Matuke, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Simon Masanga, Chief Directors, Directors and staff join the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Comrade Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa and the entire nation in celebrating International Workers Day 2023. Today we celebrate, appreciate and showcase what our nation has achieved in terms of guaranteeing fair labour standards, strengthening social and labour protection, promoting employment creation and enhancing social dialogue to attain decent work. Zimbabwe recently signed its Decent work country program 2022-2026. The program aims to improve both the quality and quantity of employment, eradicate violence and harassment in the world of work, and improve working conditions in the informal and rural economies among others. The International Workers Day is a day we raise our flag higher, as we take a moment to recognize and celebrate the role of Workers in the attainment of an upper-middle-income society by 2030. Brick by brick, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.

Meanwhile, labour unions say workers in Zimbabwe face a number of challenges, including low wages that do not reflect the value of their work, high unemployment rates, poor working conditions, and a lack of job security.

They say many workers are also denied their basic rights, such as the right to form or join a trade union and face discrimination based on factors such as gender, ethnicity, or political affiliation.

Additionally, there have been reports of forced labour and exploitation in some industries, particularly in the mining sector. The high cost of living and inflation has also made it difficult for workers to make ends meet.

These challenges have led to protests and strikes by workers across the country, calling for better working conditions, wages, and respect for their rights.