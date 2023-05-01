Workers' Day: More Males Are Employed Than Females - ZIMSTAT

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has reported that more males (54.6%) are either employed or actively seeking employment compared to females (34.7%). The labour force participation rate measures the percentage of people in the working-age population who are employed or seeking employment. In a statement released to commemorate International Workers’ Day, ZIMSTAT reported that Bulawayo had the highest labour force participation rate among Zimbabwe’s provinces at 65.1%. Reads the statement:

INTERNATIONAL WORKERS’ DAY STATEMENT

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) joins the nation in celebrating International Workers’ Day. ZIMSTAT produces quarterly labour statistics focusing on employment status, income levels and labour underutilization. These indicators are valuable in the compilation of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and enable Government and other stakeholders to formulate economic policies.

The 2023 First Quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey results revealed the following:

a) Labour force participation rate is higher for males (54.6%) compared to females (34.7%). Labour force participation rate measures the proportion of persons in working age population who are in labour force.

b) At provincial level, Bulawayo had the highest labour force participation rate of 65.1 percent.

c) Employment absorption rate is higher for working age population in urban areas (48.8%) than in rural areas (27.5%). Therefore, chances of getting employment for persons in urban areas is higher than in rural areas.

d) Employment to population ratio, which is the proportion of working age population in employment, was 39.3% for females in urban areas and 19.7% for females in rural areas.

e) The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry had the highest proportion of employed persons (24.9%) percent followed by wholesale and retail trade, sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles industry (23.9%). Other sectors accounted for 48.8% of total employment.