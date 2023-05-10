Champions League: Guardiola Names 3 City Players Incredible Against Madrid

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has named Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Ederson as the three players who were incredible in the semi-final first leg of the Uefa Champions League match against Real Madrid played at Bernabeu last night.

The Belgian scored the equaliser for City after Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for the hosts and defending European champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Bruyne’s 67th-minute strike from the edge of the box proved enough to earn a draw for City with the tie now set to be decided at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday.

With three shots on target in total and 25 successful passes, City’s No.17 was named Man of the Match by UEFA.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, Guardiola was quick to praise his midfield maestro.

He knows how important he is for us. He made an incredible performance for many reasons and I’m happy for him. In this type of game in this competition – semi-finals and finals – you need your best players. Ederson and Kyle Walker were exceptional against one of the toughest opponents that you can face today worldwide. In general, everyone was really good.

By equalising in the Spanish capital, Debruyne became the first player to score against Real Madrid in 413 minutes of Champions League football.