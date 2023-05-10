Eight Arrested For Murder Charges After Beating Suspected Burglar To Death

Eight people from Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe were arrested for murder charges after beating a suspected burglar to death.

The accused, Makesure Chibhagidhi (34), Abel Chinyandura (23), Doreen Dumbujena (49), Caynos Mapika (33), Langton Mapika (41), Fredrick Hamadzingai (30), Fanuel Mubaira (25) and Sharon Hamadziripi (35) appeared before Murehwa regional magistrate Mr Obedience Matare yesterday facing murder charges.

The accused were remanded in custody until May 22 for alleged murder.

What happened:

They allegedly assaulted Learnmore Kambamura on May 5, 2023, accusing him of stealing their property.

Kambamura was taken to a homestead where he claimed to have been beaten by the accused.

The matter was reported to ZRP Mutawatawa, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Kambamura later died at Mutawatawa Hospital.

The police often discourage people from seeking revenge or justice through violent or illegal means, and instead, to trust the legal system to handle matters appropriately.

Taking the law into your own hands can lead to criminal charges, civil lawsuits, retaliation, damage to reputation, further harm to victims, and undermine the legal system. It is best to report any suspected criminal activity to the relevant authorities and allow them to handle the matter legally.