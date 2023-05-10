Harare City FC Sponsorship Withdrawn; Executive Dissolved For Misuse Of Funds

Harare City Council has announced that it has withdrawn sponsorship from Harare City FC and dissolved the executive for misusing funds and personalising the club.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume emphasised the council’s intolerance for such actions. He said:

It is not fair and should not be continued. Council will not sponsor any dubious organizations or Football Clubs at the expanse of everyone. This has to stop.

Mafume said Harare City FC chairperson Aloius Masepe and his colleagues breached by-laws by personalizing the club and Mayoral mansion. He suggested a review of the club’s funding model.

Councillor Ngadziore supported Mayor Mafume, calling for an audit of club funds. He also suggested a new board should be elected to replace the current one.

The council-owned side was relegated from the Premier Soccer League last season after exactly 10 years in top-flight football. The Sunshine Boys were relegated together with fellow council side Bulawayo City and prison sides Tenax and WhaWha.

Harare City Council gets money to sponsor Harare City Football Club from the city’s ratepayers and other revenue sources such as taxes, fees, and fines.

Harare City Council has over the years faced criticism over its failure to provide adequate public goods and services, including water supply, waste management, road maintenance, and other essential services. This has resulted in poor living conditions for residents, including water shortages, uncollected garbage, and potholed roads, among other issues.

The council blames the lack of resources for the ineffective execution of duties.