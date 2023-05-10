Health Ministry Explains Ban On Disclosing Procurement Of Assets

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has explained that the ban on disclosing the procurement of health assets was initiated to allow urgent direct procurement without bureaucracy.

President Mnangagwa declared that procurement details of public health assets will not be disclosed for national interest. The Office of the President and Cabinet said the declaration is in accordance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

Government critics said banning the disclosure of health asset procurement could result in corruption, misuse of public funds, poor quality goods and services, and erode public trust in government institutions. They also said it may harm the credibility of the government and its ability to provide essential services.

In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said he received an explanation from MoHCC regarding the ban. He wrote:

GENERAL NOTICE 635 OF 2023. The idea is to disentangle purchases of emergency medical supplies or critical equipment repairs from the long-drawn procurement process. So the import of the General Notice is not to avoid public accountability but to allow life-saving procurement. Supposing there is an urgent need for certain theatre sundries, without the “Notice”, it would mean the hospital would need to publish a tender first, and go through the long-drawn process putting patient safety and life at risk. This “Notice” gives room for direct procurement of such sundries without the need for bureaucratic procurement processes.

Some are sceptical of the Ministry’s explanation for the ban on disclosing health asset procurement, arguing that parliament should have been involved to ensure transparency and eliminate the need for further explanation.

Some suspect the ban on disclosing the procurement of health assets was meant to hide corruption scandals like the Drax procurement scandal. The scandal involved allegations of irregularities and corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 medical supplies, leading to the suspension and dismissal of the Health Minister and the arrest of several individuals.

Zimbabwe was allegedly prejudiced of at least US$40 million by former Health Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo’s authorisation of medical equipment procurement from Drax International, according to court papers.