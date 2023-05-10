List Of Furniture Mudiwa Bought For Paradzai Mesi

Mudiwa Hood, a Zimbabwean gospel hip-hop artiste, has announced that he bought some furniture for sungura musician, Paradzai Mesi to cushion him from the bumps of life.

In a Facebook post seen by Pindula News, Mudiwa whose real name is Mudiwa Mtandwa, said he bought furniture from Bruno Furniturez who had donated a bed to Paradzai Mesi. He said he visited and bought everything Mesi needed for his new house. Mudiwa added that contributions are handled by Mesi and his manager. He said:

I supported the young businessman by buying the furniture below – Master bedroom Double Bed with a beautiful headboard

– A beautiful wardrobe for the master bedroom

– A double bed for the kids bedroom

– Kitchen Unit

– Kitchen table and chairs

– Lounge Sofas

– Lounge Coffee table In addition to Spare Bedroom Bed( donated by Bruno).

He added that Paradzai Mesi will have a furnished house. Mudiwa encourages others to help those in need and create employment opportunities.

Mudiwa’s donations to Paradzai Mesi started after reports that the “Huruva” hitmaker had been arrested for stealing some groceries from a local tuckshop. Mesi was found lying in the tuckshop. Mesi was found lying in the tuckshop, but the owner withdrew charges after realizing he hadn’t stolen anything.