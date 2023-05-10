Murder Accused Jaison Muvevi To Undergo Psychiatric Examination

A former police officer accused of murder, Jaison Muvevi, has been ordered by a Harare magistrate to undergo a psychiatric examination after claiming that he is mentally unfit.

Muvevi is facing four counts of murder and two attempted murder charges. His lawyer, Blessed Matandira, argued that his indiscriminate shooting of people showed that he was mentally unstable and wanted to be medically examined.

Magistrate Dennis Mangosi did not oppose the former Criminal Investigations Department officer’s application and remanded the matter to May 24.

Muvevi’s lawyer also claimed that Muvevi was incoherent and exhibited some mental problems during their engagements.

The first charge:

Muvevi allegedly shot and killed an unnamed man for no reason in Harare. He then forced Nyasha Eusen into a vehicle and drove to Chitungwiza.

The second charge:

Muvevi, who was in the company of Shupikai Muvevi, allegedly shot and killed Crispen Kanerusine at an apostolic sect shrine in Wedza. He also shot and killed Wedza Police Station officer-in-charge Inspector Maxwell Hove and injured Constable Tendai Mugova, who responded to the shooting. After the shootout, Muvevi allegedly shot Munashe Munjani at a bottle store and attempted to kill another man at Mutare Boys High School. He then fled to Mozambique but was arrested the following day.

What happens if Muvevi is found mentally unfit?

If Jaison Muvevi is found to be mentally unfit, he may be remanded to a psychiatric institution for treatment until he is deemed fit to stand trial. The court may also consider a plea of insanity or diminished responsibility, which could result in a reduced sentence or a not-guilty verdict. However, it ultimately depends on the specific circumstances of the case, the evidence presented, and the discretion of the court.

What are the criteria for determining mental unfitness in court?

To determine mental unfitness in court in Zimbabwe, the criteria are set out in the Mental Health Act. A person is considered mentally disordered if they have a mental illness, handicap, or disorder that impairs their communication, decision-making, or personal hygiene. Criteria may include psychiatric evaluation, understanding of legal proceedings, and evidence of abnormal behaviour. The court makes the final decision based on medical evidence and legal criteria.