Musengezi Issued Warrant Of Arrest For Absence During Fraud Charge Case

Sybeth Musengezi, a former ZANU PF youth member, was issued a warrant of arrest after failing to appear in court for a fraud charge. His lawyer claimed he was unwell. Musengezi had previously filed two court applications to delay the trial, which the State accused him of using to delay the proceedings.

Some Context:

In 2012, Sybeth Musengezi allegedly misrepresented his residence to join ZANU PF’s Muzinda 1A district. Later, he allegedly misrepresented himself as being in ZANU PF’s Mai Chitepo branch, becoming a vice-chairperson and participating in party programs.

If the allegations against Sybeth Musengezi are proven true, he could face legal consequences such as fines or imprisonment for fraud and misrepresentation. The punishment for fraud and misrepresentation in Zimbabwe can vary depending on the specific circumstances of the case and the severity of the offence.

Critics Say He’s Persecuted For Challenging President Mnangagwa:

Musengezi is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy arguing that Mnangagwa unconstitutionally landed the post of first secretary of the ruling party following the toppling of the late former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017. However, Zanu PF has dismissed Musengezi’s application as a non-event, noting that he is not a legitimate member of the party.

Musengezi’s challenge could potentially undermine Mnangagwa’s authority and create political instability in Zimbabwe. However, it is unclear whether Musengezi’s challenge will gain traction or have any significant impact on the current political situation in Zimbabwe. Ultimately, the outcome of Musengezi’s challenge will depend on the evidence presented in court and the decision of the judges.